When will the wind end?

A southwesterly flow aloft will keep our windy warm and humid weather pattern in place through Sunday.

A weak front on Monday will bring the winds humidity and a little bit of rain down.

Tonight expect cloudy skies late breezy warm and sticky again with a low of 74.

Friday and Saturday expect morning clouds to give way to some afternoon sunshine windy with gusts to 40 both day, humid and very warm with a high tomorrow of 86 and 87 on Saturday.

Friday night will be breezy warm and stuffy with a low of 74 again.

Little change on Sunday with a few showers late Monday into Tuesday.