When will the rain end?

The unstable airmass over South Texas caused by an upper-level low will drift westward and our torrential tropical rains will come to an end.

Replacing the rain will be breezy and steamy hot conditions through the end of next week.

Tonight, expect more tropical downpours; breezy and sticky, with a low of 76.

Friday, considerable cloudiness, mixed with some afternoon sunshine in and around scattered-to-numerous thundershowers -- some heavy -- with a high of 88.

Friday night we will have new showers re-develop near the coast, with a low of 77.

Saturday, expect a mix of clouds and sunshine, only an isolated morning shower, humid and hotter with a high of 89.

Sunday will be breezy, hot and dry, with stifling heat and a high of 91.