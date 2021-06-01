Wetter work week ahead

A series of upper-level disturbances will approach and move through from the west resulting in an increase in rainfall coverage throughout the week with locally heavy possible by the end of this week.

Tonight, tranquil with fair skies very mild and sticky with a low of 74.

Tuesday expect a mix of clouds and sunshine with isolated showers and a high of 87.

Tuesday night we will have mainly cloudy skies light winds and a low of 72.

Wednesday isolated thundershowers return not much wind very warm and humid with a high of 88.

Rain increases and becomes likely on Thursday through Saturday.

