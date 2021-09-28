Watch
WeatherToday's Forecast

Actions

Wetter week ahead

items.[0].videoTitle
coumulonimbusrt9219.jpg
Posted at 8:01 PM, Sep 27, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-27 21:10:23-04

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A series of upper-level disturbances will approach South Texas from the west, draw in low level moisture from the tropics and produce periods of rain the rest of this week and mainly starting on Tuesday night and lasting into Sunday.

Tonight, will be mostly cloudy sticky and warmer with a low of 75.

Tuesday expect a mix of clouds and sunshine and overall, more clouds but still hot -humid and breezy with a high of 91.

Tuesday night exp[ect scattered thundershowers breezy warm and stuffy with a low of 77.

Wednesday variable sunshine in and around scattered early morning thundershowers otherwise stifling afternoon heat with some sunshine and a high of 92.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Hurricane Center

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
1:07 PM, Jun 20, 2019