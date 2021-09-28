Wetter week ahead

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A series of upper-level disturbances will approach South Texas from the west, draw in low level moisture from the tropics and produce periods of rain the rest of this week and mainly starting on Tuesday night and lasting into Sunday.

Tonight, will be mostly cloudy sticky and warmer with a low of 75.

Tuesday expect a mix of clouds and sunshine and overall, more clouds but still hot -humid and breezy with a high of 91.

Tuesday night exp[ect scattered thundershowers breezy warm and stuffy with a low of 77.

Wednesday variable sunshine in and around scattered early morning thundershowers otherwise stifling afternoon heat with some sunshine and a high of 92.

