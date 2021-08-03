Wetter weather through Wednesday

An unusual frontal system will stall over or near the Coastal Bend Tuesday and create enough instability to produce more rain in the area. This weather-maker will hold temperatures to below normal levels through Friday.

Tonight, scattered thundershowers developing mainly after midnight otherwise a light breeze warm and sticky with a low of 74.

Tuesday expect scattered thundershowers (mainly in the morning in Corpus Christi) some with locally heavy rain and a high of only 92.

Tuesday night expect more scattered thundershowers some with locally heavy rain and a low of 73.

Wednesday will be mostly cloudy to cloudy with scattered showers and a high only near 90.

It rains more on Wednesday night then tapers on Thursday.

The tropics continue to be quiet