Wetter weather conditions

Posted at 8:17 PM, Aug 31, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-31

Unstable air will continue to produce some shower activity the next couple of days, but rainfall will increase and become likely over the Holiday weekend with locally heavy downpours and possible flooding.

Tonight will be warm and stuffy with a low mainly clear skies and a low of 77.

Thursday expect variable sunshine in and around isolated thundershowers and a hot high of 92 and very light winds.

Thursday night will be nearly calm and quiet but warm and sticky with fair skies and a low of 76.

Friday expect mostly cloudy skies mixed with some afternoon sunshine light winds again with isolated showers and a high of 92.

A tropical wave will move into the area with rich tropical moisture producing locally heavy rain over most of the Holiday weekend.

Stay dry.

The tropics are quiet in terms of any threats here.

