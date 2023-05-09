Wetter weather ahead

The combination of low-level moisture from the Gulf meeting up with upper-level disturbances arriving from the west, will produce significant rain over the next seven days.

Tonight, expect scattered thundershowers to develop out west and move eastward overnight and early Tuesday morning. Cloudy and sticky with a low of 74.

Tuesday breezy warm and humid with scattered to numerous showers and thundershowers and a high of 84.

Tuesday night only isolated showers warm and stuffy with a low of 75.

Wednesday more sun, a lot less rain breezy and warmer with a high of 88.

Mainly dry Thursday and Friday with rainfall activity picking back up again this weekend and early next week.