Well above normal the next two days

A weak front will approach the area as we head into the weekend unfortunately producing little to no rain but some high heat by Saturday and much less humidity and cooler again Sunday and Monday.

Tonight will be mainly cloudy breezy muggy and much milder with a low of 68.

Friday expect more clouds and humidity along with more wind and a high of 84.

Friday night cloudy breezy and unseasonably mild with only a stray shower and a low near 70.

Saturday decreasing wind and clouds with lots of afternoon sunshine hot and dry with a high of 94.

Sunday will be on the breezy side but sunny and cooler with a high of 78.

Temperatures will once again drop into the mid 50's Sunday night.