Weekend wind and warmth

Posted at 7:19 PM, Apr 29, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-29 20:29:41-04

A moderate onshore flow will continue through the weekend and nearly all of next week with some minor day to day fluctuations. Outside of a very brief shower no rain is expected.

Tonight will be mostly cloudy breezy muggy and very mild with a low of 74.

Saturday morning clouds will give way to afternoon sunshine less wind but humid and hot with a high near 90 and a heat index of 95.

Saturday night will be cloudy warm and stuffy with a moderate breeze and a low of 73.

Sunday will be mostly cloudy windy again humid and hot with a high near 90.

The next shot at some rain here won't be until the beginning of the second week of May.

Enjoy your weekend.

