Weekend weather a little on the wild side

Posted at 8:25 PM, Apr 21, 2023
Slightly drier air moves in behind the weak front that came in Friday afternoon. A disturbance will bring thunderstorms on Sunday. Saturday is the best day for outdoor plans.

Tonight expect fair skies a light breeze and a little more comfortable with a low of 67.
Saturday will be nice with a mix of clouds and sunshine, breezy during the afternoon and close to seasonal with a high near 80.
Saturday night cloudy muggy and mild with a low of 69 and an isolated thunderstorm.
Sunday cloudy and cooler with numerous thundershowers and isolated storms with a high of 75.
Still cloudy on Monday with only isolated showers and a high of 79.

