Weekend warming trend

High pressure aloft will keep us very hot and dry (except for a stray shower) with breezy to windy conditions through the end of next week. The potential tropical cyclone in the far southeast Gulf is no threat headed and headed for Florida.

Tonight expect mainly clear skies calm and quiet with a low of 72.

Saturday lots of sunshine a gentle breeze and with the exception of a stray shower in our northern counties, dry and scorching hot with a high of 95.

Saturday night will be a bit more breeze with fair skies and a low of 74.

Sunday expect sunny skies but more wind, dry and sweltering heat with a high of 96.