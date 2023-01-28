Watch Now
Weekend warm-up and a little bit wet

Posted at 8:26 PM, Jan 27, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-27 21:35:08-05

A trough along the coast is resulting in warm humid air overrunning the chilly surface air and producing clouds and some rain for the weekend. The afternoons appear to be the direst.

Tonight expect cloudy damp and cool skies with areas of drizzle or light rain and a low of 54.

Saturday we will have only isolated mainly morning and coastal showers, becoming windy humid and warmer with a high of 73.

Saturday night expect areas of fog and drizzle muggy and much milder with a low of 64.

Sunday less wind but lots of clouds remain with isolated showers and a warmer high of 77.

Cooler temperatures are expected all of next week with mainly isolated showers except for scattered showers on Thursday.

Enjoy your weekend.

