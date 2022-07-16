Watch Now
Weekend Saharan dust and increasing heat

Posted at 7:02 PM, Jul 15, 2022
The disturbance that caused scattered showers Friday is gone and so is most of our rain opportunity as high pressure. Saharan dust and dry air move back over the area for the weekend. The winds take over next week.

Tonight, calming down with tranquil conditions including light winds and fair skies and only a stray coastal shower, and a low of 74.

Saturday expect increasing sunshine breezy humid and hotter with a high of 95 and a heat index between 105-110.

Saturday night will be mainly clear and nearly calm and quiet and a low of 74 again.

Sunday will be sunny dry and scorching hot with a high of 97 and a heat index near 110.

Stay cool and enjoy your weekend as the tropics continue to be quiet.

