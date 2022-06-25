Weekend heat wave and continued dry

The dry upper-level high will slowly move westward and open the door for some tropical moisture to arrive with needed rain next week. In the meantime, the weekend looks hot and dry. Here are the details.

Tonight expect fair skies calming down after midnight with a low of 73.

Saturday and Sunday will be sunny and desert dry and baking hot with a high tomorrow of 96 and 97 on Sunday with a moderate afternoon breeze. The heat index will top out between 100 and 105 each afternoon.

Saturday night will be tranquil with mainly clear skies and a low of 74.

A tropical disturbance in the central Atlantic will continue to slowly develop but is not threat to this area.

Enjoy your weekend.