Weekend clouds with cool temperatures

Dale Nelson weather 1-21-22
Posted at 7:40 PM, Jan 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-21 21:08:07-05

A southwesterly flow aloft will produce increasing clouds over the weekend resulting in cool temperatures due to the loss of sunshine. An embedded disturbance will produce needed rain on Monday.

Tonight, will be mainly clear and cold with a low of 36.

Saturday will be cool with increasing clouds and a high of just 54.

Saturday night will be cloudy and chilly with a low of 41 and a light breeze producing a wind chill in the 30's.

Sunday expect cloudy skies light winds muggy and milder with a high of 58.

Rain is likely here on Monday.

