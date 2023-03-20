Week long warming trend

Low pressure to our north and high pressure in the Gulf will work together to produce windy, humid and warmer conditions until a weak cold front arrives on Friday. The details are in the forecast.

Tonight will be cloudy, breezy, muggy and milder with a low of 62.

Tuesday lots of clouds early with some afternoon sunshine, windy and warmer with a high of 77.

Tuesday night low clouds breezy and continued milder with a low of 67.

Wednesday will also be windy humid and warmer with more afternoon sunshine and a high of 83.

High temperatures continue in the 80's through Saturday.

The next shot at any meaningful rain (outside of a sprinkle Tuesday a.m.) is with a weak front on Friday.