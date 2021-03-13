Weather pattern change for the weekend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Two cold fronts over the next seven days (one on Sunday and the other next Wednesday) will return temperatures to closer to normal, drop the winds, but produce only a little bit of rainfall.

Tonight, will be cloudy breezy and very muggy and mild again with a low of 67.

Saturday will be mostly cloudy with some afternoon sunshine windy warm and humid (like it has been all week) with a high of 82.

Saturday night decreasing winds after midnight cloudy and not quite as warm with a low of 61.

Sunday expect scattered showers (mainly in the morning) a lot less wind, and less humid with a high of 74 under mostly cloudy skies.

Temperatures will drop into the low 50's with light winds Sunday night.

Enjoy your weekend.