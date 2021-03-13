Menu

Watch
WeatherToday's Forecast

Actions

Weather pattern change for the weekend

items.[0].videoTitle
mixclouds&sun4816ct.JPG
Posted at 7:39 PM, Mar 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-12 21:13:08-05

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Two cold fronts over the next seven days (one on Sunday and the other next Wednesday) will return temperatures to closer to normal, drop the winds, but produce only a little bit of rainfall.

Tonight, will be cloudy breezy and very muggy and mild again with a low of 67.
Saturday will be mostly cloudy with some afternoon sunshine windy warm and humid (like it has been all week) with a high of 82.
Saturday night decreasing winds after midnight cloudy and not quite as warm with a low of 61.
Sunday expect scattered showers (mainly in the morning) a lot less wind, and less humid with a high of 74 under mostly cloudy skies.
Temperatures will drop into the low 50's with light winds Sunday night.
Enjoy your weekend.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Hurricane Center

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
1:07 PM, Jun 20, 2019