Weather pattern change

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A weak frontal boundary will sag southward through central Texas and the outflow will cause an increase in rainfall activity here Tuesday and to a lesser extent Wednesday and Thursday.

Tonight, will be quiet early with light winds and fair skies then scattered thundershowers late and toward sunrise with a low of 75.

Tuesday expect scattered showers and thundershowers some with locally heavy rain not as hot with light winds and a high near 90.

Tuesday night and Wednesday expect isolated showers and thundershowers not much wind and comfortable for the end of July with a low of 73 and a high of 92.

The tropics are very quiet for now.

