Weather for the Holiday weekend changes with time

Upper-level high pressure that has provided beautiful weather to the area will shift north over the weekend allowing Pacific moisture to move into the region by Monday with some rain.

Tonight, expect another tranquil night with clear skies and light winds and a seasonal low of 71.

Saturday will be another great day with considerable sunshine, generally light winds, dry and hot with a high near 90.

Saturday night expect fair skies, nearly calm and quiet with a low of 72.

Sunday will still be nice but with more clouds mixed with some afternoon sunshine, very warm but still dry with a high of 88.

Monday, Memorial Day, expect lots of clouds with scattered to numerous thundershowers developing by afternoon, still light winds and not as warm with a high of 84.

More scattered rain on Tuesday.

Enjoy the weekend.