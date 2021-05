A weak cold front will slip through the area on Tuesday but with only a stray shower and a little cooler temperatures.

Tonight, will be breezy, warm, and sticky with low clouds and a low of 75.

Tuesday, expect mostly cloudy skies with slow clearing west of the coast, breezy, and less humid, with a high of 83.

Tuesday night will be breezy and cooler, with a low of 67.

Wednesday will be nice with mostly sunny skies, returning light winds, and pleasant, with a high of 84.