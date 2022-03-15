Watch
Weather

Actions

Weak cold front expected overnight

Temperatures will continue to feel more like Spring and less like Winter over the next seven days.
clearwindysunrise32016.JPG
Posted at 7:44 PM, Mar 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-14 21:36:47-04

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A Pacific cold front will push through the area overnight with only isolated thundershowers in our northern areas then clearing and less humid conditions will prevail through Thursday.

Tonight, will be damp and cool with isolated t-showers to our north and a low of 55.

Tuesday expect sunny skies, a light northerly breeze, less humid, and warm with a high of 82.

Tuesday night will be clear, calm, and chilly with a low of 47.

Wednesday will be a spectacular day with sunny skies, a light breeze, and pleasantly warm with a high of 82.

More of the same is expected on Thursday except more wind, then a cold front arrives early Friday.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Hurricane Center

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
1:07 PM, Jun 20, 2019