Weak cold front expected overnight

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A Pacific cold front will push through the area overnight with only isolated thundershowers in our northern areas then clearing and less humid conditions will prevail through Thursday.

Tonight, will be damp and cool with isolated t-showers to our north and a low of 55.

Tuesday expect sunny skies, a light northerly breeze, less humid, and warm with a high of 82.

Tuesday night will be clear, calm, and chilly with a low of 47.

Wednesday will be a spectacular day with sunny skies, a light breeze, and pleasantly warm with a high of 82.

More of the same is expected on Thursday except more wind, then a cold front arrives early Friday.

