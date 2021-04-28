Weak cold front by the end of this week

A strong southwesterly flow aloft will continue to bring lots of wind humidity and clouds along with warm temperatures (especially at night) through Wednesday night.

A weak cold front will slide through the area on Thursday but only produce a little hit and miss shower activity in the Coastal Bend. Cooler less humid air will follow.

Tonight expect a few sprinkles rather breezy warm and humid with a low of 75.

Wednesday expect lots of clouds windy with gusts over 30 mph warm and humid and a high of 85.

Wednesday night expect a few showers late decreasing winds and still warm with a low of 72.

Thursday only isolated showers in the morning otherwise cloudy skies a lot less wind and a high of 82.

Less humid and cooler at night over the weekend.