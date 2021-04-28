Watch
Weak cold front by the end of this week

Dale Nelson weather 4-27-21
Posted at 8:16 PM, Apr 27, 2021
A strong southwesterly flow aloft will continue to bring lots of wind humidity and clouds along with warm temperatures (especially at night) through Wednesday night.

A weak cold front will slide through the area on Thursday but only produce a little hit and miss shower activity in the Coastal Bend. Cooler less humid air will follow.

Tonight expect a few sprinkles rather breezy warm and humid with a low of 75.
Wednesday expect lots of clouds windy with gusts over 30 mph warm and humid and a high of 85.
Wednesday night expect a few showers late decreasing winds and still warm with a low of 72.
Thursday only isolated showers in the morning otherwise cloudy skies a lot less wind and a high of 82.
Less humid and cooler at night over the weekend.

