Way warmer than normal

Posted at 8:26 PM, Nov 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-07 21:36:53-05

A weak disturbance westbound from the Gulf will produce a few showers on Thursday but not much, then unusually warm weather will prevail into Friday before much cooler weather moves in for the weekend.

Tonight, we will have fair moonlit skies, a gentle breeze and warm with a low of 71.

Tuesday expect isolated showers otherwise a mix of clouds and sunshine breezy very warm and humid with a high of 84.

Tuesday night expect mainly clear skies with a nearly full moon unseasonably warm with a low near 70.

Wednesday we will have considerable sunshine, breezy and very warm again with a high of 86.

Temperatures get much cooler over the weekend and next week and well below normal (56/76)

