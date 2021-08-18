Watching the tropics

Upper-level high pressure nosing in from the east will protect us from Grace and direct the storm westward well to our south, making landfall late Friday night in the Tampico, Mexico area.

A weak disturbance coming from Mexico will deliver a few showers here on Wednesday, mainly in the morning.

Tonight will be very warm and stuffy, with a low near 80 under fair skies.

Wednesday, expect isolated thundershowers; otherwise lots of sunshine and blistering hot, with a high of 95.

Wednesday night will be unusually warm and stuffy with a low of 81, and breezy conditions.

Thursday, expect more sun, dry, and baking hot, with a high of 96.

The heat index will reach 110+ each afternoon.