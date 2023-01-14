Watch Now
Warming trend for the weekend

Posted at 7:59 PM, Jan 13, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-13 21:08:38-05

High pressure over the area tonight will shift eastward resulting in a return flow off the Gulf. Winds will be strong here on Sunday with much higher humidity.

Tonight will be clear nearly calm and cold with a low of 39 but much milder near this coast and on the island, near 50 degrees.

Saturday will be sensational with sunny skies and generally light winds dry and a little warmer with a high of 71.

Saturday night expect clear skies again but breezy damp and milder with a low of 54.

Sunday will still be sunny but very winds making it much more humid and warmer with a high of 78.

Temperatures will reach 80 again on Monday and Tuesday with breezy but decreasing winds.

