Warming trend underway

Posted at 7:31 PM, Apr 05, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-05 21:18:16-04

A low-pressure system to our north and a ridge of high pressure in the Gulf will interact to produce a lot of wind on Tuesday before relaxing some by the middle-to-end of this week. As the winds come down, our high temperatures will go up.

Tonight, low clouds breezy muggy and milder with a low of 68.

Tuesday expect morning clouds with afternoon sunshine windy dry and warmer with a high of 83.

Tuesday night will be very breezy warm and stuffy with a low of 71.

Wednesday not as windy with variable sunshine humid and warmer with a high of 88.

Temperatures reach 90 by Friday evening.

