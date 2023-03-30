Warming trend quickly returns

A warm front will push through the area by morning resulting in a few mainly coastal showers. It will also be windy humid and warmer through the early part of next week.

Tonight expect cloudy skies breezy and milder with a few stray showers near the coast, mist and drizzle elsewhere, and a low of 68.

Thursday expect mostly cloudy skies windy humid and warmer with a stray shower in the morning and a high of 81.

Thursday night will be cloudy, rather breezy, muggy and very mild with a low of 72.

Friday still windy with morning clouds yielding to some afternoon sunshine dry and warmer with a high of 89.

Lots of clouds over the weekend but a break in the winds is expected on Saturday before picking up again by Sunday afternoon.

Rainfall prospects do not look good over the next seven days.