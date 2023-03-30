Watch Now
WeatherToday's Forecast

Actions

Warming trend quickly returns

Dale Nelson 5 pm weather 0329
sr11317rb.jpg
Posted at 7:09 PM, Mar 29, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-29 20:16:54-04

A warm front will push through the area by morning resulting in a few mainly coastal showers. It will also be windy humid and warmer through the early part of next week.

Tonight expect cloudy skies breezy and milder with a few stray showers near the coast, mist and drizzle elsewhere, and a low of 68.
Thursday expect mostly cloudy skies windy humid and warmer with a stray shower in the morning and a high of 81.
Thursday night will be cloudy, rather breezy, muggy and very mild with a low of 72.
Friday still windy with morning clouds yielding to some afternoon sunshine dry and warmer with a high of 89.
Lots of clouds over the weekend but a break in the winds is expected on Saturday before picking up again by Sunday afternoon.
Rainfall prospects do not look good over the next seven days.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Hurricane Center

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
1:07 PM, Jun 20, 2019