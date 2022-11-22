Watch Now
WeatherToday's Forecast

Actions

Warming trend in our near future

Dale Nelson 5 pm weather 1121
coldfrontovercastbay102717ic.jpg
Posted at 8:19 PM, Nov 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-21 21:30:15-05

Return flow from the Gulf will chase the Canadian air away from south Texas resulting in a warming trend. A pacific cold front will cause a few showers Thursday afternoon into Friday.

Tonight expect another cold night with drizzle and clouds and breezy with a low of 47 and wind chills in the low 40s.

Tuesday will be a slightly better day with mainly cloudy skies but drizzle ending with less wind and a little milder with a high of 57.

Tuesday night is still cloudy and chilly with light winds and a low of 52.

Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with some afternoon sunshine light winds and warmer and a high near 70.

Thanksgiving will be seasonally warm with a high of 76 and scattered showers developing during the afternoon hours.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Hurricane Center

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
1:07 PM, Jun 20, 2019