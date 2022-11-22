Warming trend in our near future

Return flow from the Gulf will chase the Canadian air away from south Texas resulting in a warming trend. A pacific cold front will cause a few showers Thursday afternoon into Friday.

Tonight expect another cold night with drizzle and clouds and breezy with a low of 47 and wind chills in the low 40s.

Tuesday will be a slightly better day with mainly cloudy skies but drizzle ending with less wind and a little milder with a high of 57.

Tuesday night is still cloudy and chilly with light winds and a low of 52.

Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with some afternoon sunshine light winds and warmer and a high near 70.

Thanksgiving will be seasonally warm with a high of 76 and scattered showers developing during the afternoon hours.

