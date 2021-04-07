Warming trend continues

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Low pressure in the Plains continues to cause windy conditions tonight but as the system moves east our winds will relax a bit the next couple of days. That will result in unseasonably warm temperatures through Saturday.

Tonight, will be breezy unseasonably mild and sticky with a low of 71 under cloudy skies.

Wednesday expect less wind and warmer with morning clouds giving way to afternoon sunshine and a high of 86.

Wednesday night expect a light breeze hazy with light fog and still mild with a low of 68.

Thursday will be mostly sunny breezy very warm and humid with a high of 89.

Temperatures top 90 on Friday despite the wind.