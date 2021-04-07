Watch
WeatherToday's Forecast

Actions

Warming trend continues

items.[0].videoTitle
Dale Nelson weather 4-6-21
lee63015.jpg
Posted at 7:41 PM, Apr 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-06 20:46:07-04

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Low pressure in the Plains continues to cause windy conditions tonight but as the system moves east our winds will relax a bit the next couple of days. That will result in unseasonably warm temperatures through Saturday.

Tonight, will be breezy unseasonably mild and sticky with a low of 71 under cloudy skies.
Wednesday expect less wind and warmer with morning clouds giving way to afternoon sunshine and a high of 86.
Wednesday night expect a light breeze hazy with light fog and still mild with a low of 68.
Thursday will be mostly sunny breezy very warm and humid with a high of 89.
Temperatures top 90 on Friday despite the wind.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Hurricane Center

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
1:07 PM, Jun 20, 2019