Warmer weekend weather

A fast-moving cold front will arrive on Sunday evening shortly after sunset with a few showers and cooler temperatures. It will warm up this weekend ahead of the front and the weather will be nice.

Tonight, will be clear and a little chilly with light winds and a low of 54.

Saturday will be beautiful with mostly sunny skies a light southeast breeze during the afternoon and warmer with a high near 80.

Saturday night fair skies muggy and much milder with a low of 64.

Sunday expect variable sunshine light winds ahead of an evening cold front and warmer with a high of 83 and isolated showers by early evening around sunset.