Warmer Wednesday and Thursday then down we go

Dale Nelson 5 pm weather 0314
Expect it to warm up the next two days before a strong cold front and a series of upper level disturbances produce chilly temperatures and needed rain.

Tonight will be cloudy breezy and cool with a low of 61.

Wednesday a better day in spite of lots of clouds, windy and warmer with a high of 77.

Wednesday night will be cloudy breezy and milder with a low of 67.

Thursday expect some afternoon sunshine windy and warmer with a high of 85.

Thundershowers are likely the first half of Friday rather windy and much cooler with a high only near 60.

Temperatures drop into the 40's for lows Friday night through Monday night with highs over the weekend only in the 50's.

