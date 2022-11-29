Watch Now
Warmer Tuesday then cooler Wednesday

Posted at 8:30 PM, Nov 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-28 21:30:27-05

Temperatures will warm significantly ahead of a cold front arriving early Wednesday. Fog will be a factor tonight and again Tuesday night.

Tonight expect areas of dense sea fog especially along the coast, a little breezy and very mild with a low of 69.

Tuesday we will have morning clouds and fog give way to afternoon sunshine except near the coast where it remains foggy, warmer with a high of 84 but cooler on the island and near the coast where there will be less sunshine.

Tuesday night expect dense fog again until the front arrives around 6 am (Wednesday) turning breezy and cooler with a low near 60.

Wednesday will be windy and much cooler with mostly cloudy skies and a high of 69.

