Warmer Tuesday then cooler Wednesday

Temperatures will warm significantly ahead of a cold front arriving early Wednesday. Fog will be a factor tonight and again Tuesday night.

Tonight expect areas of dense sea fog especially along the coast, a little breezy and very mild with a low of 69.

Tuesday we will have morning clouds and fog give way to afternoon sunshine except near the coast where it remains foggy, warmer with a high of 84 but cooler on the island and near the coast where there will be less sunshine.

Tuesday night expect dense fog again until the front arrives around 6 am (Wednesday) turning breezy and cooler with a low near 60.

Wednesday will be windy and much cooler with mostly cloudy skies and a high of 69.