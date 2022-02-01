Warmer now then very cold later

Warm air will surge into the area ahead of an arctic cold front arriving late Wednesday night. Fog will develop overnight before sunshine returns tomorrow. Unseasonably cold temperatures arrive on Thursday and last through the weekend.

Tonight, will be damp and cool with areas of dense fog and a low of 52.

Tuesday expect morning fog to give way to afternoon sunshine not much wind and warmer with a high of 76.

Tuesday night will be mainly cloudy muggy breezy and milder with a low of 59.

Wednesday expect lots of clouds breezy warm and humid with only a few isolated showers and a high of 78.

The arctic cold front arrives Wednesday night with a cold rain developing and temperatures plunging into the 40's with wind chills in the 30's on Thursday.

It gets even colder after that. Stay tuned.