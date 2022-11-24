Warmer but rain also returns

The combination of a Pacific cold front and an upper-level disturbance to our west will produce warmer weather on Thanksgiving then much cooler after that with scattered thundershowers.

Tonight expect isolated showers light winds and fog and much milder with a low of 64.

Thanksgiving will be mostly cloudy but warmer along with scattered thundershowers and a high of 76.

Thursday night scattered showers breezy and very mild with a low of 66.

Friday showers are likely breezy and gradually cooler with a high of 69.

Temperatures drop into the 50's Friday night and the '40s on Saturday night.

Expect sensational sunshine on Saturday and Sunday.

