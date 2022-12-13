Warm tomorrow then much cooler mid-week

Two stronger cold fronts will make it feel cooler then colder beginning on Wednesday. Thursday and Friday will be beautiful before clouds return this weekend.

Tonight will be unseasonably mild and muggy and breezy with a low of 71 under mainly cloudy skies.

Tuesday morning clouds will give way to some afternoon sunshine, rather windy especially near the coast very warm and humid with a high of 85.

Tuesday night will be cloudy and cooler late with a cold front producing isolated showers and a low near 60.

Wednesday expect isolated showers to end in the morning then clearing during the afternoon, breezy and less humid with a high of 74.

Temperatures tumble to near 40 on Wednesday night with clear skies, very low humidity and nearly calm winds.

Stay Tuned.