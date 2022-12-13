Watch Now
WeatherToday's Forecast

Actions

Warm tomorrow then much cooler mid-week

Dale Nelson 5 pm weather 1212
sunset_clouds_sun12711.JPG
Posted at 7:07 PM, Dec 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-12 20:12:56-05

Two stronger cold fronts will make it feel cooler then colder beginning on Wednesday. Thursday and Friday will be beautiful before clouds return this weekend.

Tonight will be unseasonably mild and muggy and breezy with a low of 71 under mainly cloudy skies.

Tuesday morning clouds will give way to some afternoon sunshine, rather windy especially near the coast very warm and humid with a high of 85.

Tuesday night will be cloudy and cooler late with a cold front producing isolated showers and a low near 60.

Wednesday expect isolated showers to end in the morning then clearing during the afternoon, breezy and less humid with a high of 74.

Temperatures tumble to near 40 on Wednesday night with clear skies, very low humidity and nearly calm winds.

Stay Tuned.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Hurricane Center

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
1:07 PM, Jun 20, 2019