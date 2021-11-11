Watch
WeatherToday's Forecast

Actions

Warm the next two days then cooler

items.[0].image.alt
Courtesy Christel Neuman
Christelneumansunset6815.JPG
Posted at 7:50 PM, Nov 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-10 20:50:24-05

A weak cold front will ease through the Coastal Bend Thursday morning with only a stray shower then a dry reinforcing front arrives Friday night with more of a chill lasting into Sunday afternoon.

Tonight, will be mainly clear muggy and very mild with decreasing winds and a low of 65.

Thursday expect lots of sunshine less wind and dry except for a stray shower near the coast, warm with a high of 83.

Thursday night will be clear -calmer and cool with a low of 59.

Friday will be beautiful with light winds sunny skies and pleasantly warm with a high of 82.

Temperatures will be chilly at night over the weekend, but the daytime skies will be filed with sunshine.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Hurricane Center

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
1:07 PM, Jun 20, 2019