Warm the next two days then cooler

A weak cold front will ease through the Coastal Bend Thursday morning with only a stray shower then a dry reinforcing front arrives Friday night with more of a chill lasting into Sunday afternoon.

Tonight, will be mainly clear muggy and very mild with decreasing winds and a low of 65.

Thursday expect lots of sunshine less wind and dry except for a stray shower near the coast, warm with a high of 83.

Thursday night will be clear -calmer and cool with a low of 59.

Friday will be beautiful with light winds sunny skies and pleasantly warm with a high of 82.

Temperatures will be chilly at night over the weekend, but the daytime skies will be filed with sunshine.