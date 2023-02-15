Warm now but much cooler for the end of the week

Another strong cold front will arrive in the Coastal Bend late Wednesday night with only isolated showers near the front. Temperatures will be warmer ahead of the front followed by much cooler conditions.

Tonight becoming mostly cloudy damp and a little cool with a low of 57.

Wednesday expect more clouds and wind, warm and humid and not near as nice with a high near 80.

Wednesday night expect fog early with isolated showers late, turning windy and cool with low of 58.

Thursday will be cloudy windy and much cooler with a high of only 65.

Temperatures drop into the 30's but above freezing Thursday night with a wind chill in the upper 20's.

Friday and Saturday will be cool with temperatures averaging about ten degrees below normal.