Warm-humid and windy the next three days

A southwest to west flow aloft will keep us warm humid and mainly dry (with the exception of a stray shower on Friday) through the weekend.

Tonight expect fair moonlit skies with clouds late, muggy and very mild with a low of 69.

Tuesday we will have morning clouds to be replaced by afternoon sunshine windy warm and humid with a high of 88.

Tuesday night breezy, sticky and unseasonably mild with a low of 69 again.

Wednesday expect considerable sunshine windy very warm and humid with a high of 89.

Slightly cooler here on Saturday and noticeably cooler (more seasonal) by the middle of next week but still little to no rain.