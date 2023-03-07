Watch Now
Warm-humid and windy the next three days

Posted at 7:53 PM, Mar 06, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-06 21:04:01-05

A southwest to west flow aloft will keep us warm humid and mainly dry (with the exception of a stray shower on Friday) through the weekend.

Tonight expect fair moonlit skies with clouds late, muggy and very mild with a low of 69.

Tuesday we will have morning clouds to be replaced by afternoon sunshine windy warm and humid with a high of 88.

Tuesday night breezy, sticky and unseasonably mild with a low of 69 again.

Wednesday expect considerable sunshine windy very warm and humid with a high of 89.

Slightly cooler here on Saturday and noticeably cooler (more seasonal) by the middle of next week but still little to no rain.

