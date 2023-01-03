Warm daytime highs but chilly nightime lows

A Pacific cold front will push through the area (mainly dry) around daybreak on Tuesday resulting in lower humidity and cooler nightime lows but highs staying above normal.

Tonight expect patchy dense for decreasing winds muggy and very mild with an isolated shower near the coast and a low of 64.

Tuesday breezy in the morning then decreasing clouds and wind through the afternoon with a sunny high near 80.

Tuesday night will be mainly clear and much cooler with a low of 49.

Wednesday will be fantastic with sunny skies and light winds with a high of 78.

Winds humidity and temperatures increase beginning late Friday lasting until another weak front arrives on Sunday.