Watch
WeatherToday's Forecast

Actions

Warm, but quiet weather pattern

items.[0].videoTitle
Dale Nelson WX 1201
fogicsr11819.jpg
Posted at 5:42 PM, Dec 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-01 19:33:53-05

High pressure will continue to control our weather with pleasant conditions through Friday — then the humidity and wind increase over the weekend.

Tonight, expect patchy fog again, otherwise clear, calm, and cool with a low of 57.

Thursday, we will have a mix of clouds and sunshine, light winds again, warm and dry with a high of 82.

Thursday night will be muggy and milder with more patchy fog and a low of 63 under fair skies.

Friday, expect considerable sunshine mixed with some clouds, dry and pleasantly warm with a high of 83.

Temperatures stay warm over the weekend with winds becoming breezy.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Hurricane Center

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
1:07 PM, Jun 20, 2019