Warm, but quiet weather pattern

High pressure will continue to control our weather with pleasant conditions through Friday — then the humidity and wind increase over the weekend.
Tonight, expect patchy fog again, otherwise clear, calm, and cool with a low of 57.
Thursday, we will have a mix of clouds and sunshine, light winds again, warm and dry with a high of 82.
Thursday night will be muggy and milder with more patchy fog and a low of 63 under fair skies.
Friday, expect considerable sunshine mixed with some clouds, dry and pleasantly warm with a high of 83.
Temperatures stay warm over the weekend with winds becoming breezy.