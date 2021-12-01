Warm, but quiet weather pattern

High pressure will continue to control our weather with pleasant conditions through Friday — then the humidity and wind increase over the weekend.

Tonight, expect patchy fog again, otherwise clear, calm, and cool with a low of 57.

Thursday, we will have a mix of clouds and sunshine, light winds again, warm and dry with a high of 82.

Thursday night will be muggy and milder with more patchy fog and a low of 63 under fair skies.

Friday, expect considerable sunshine mixed with some clouds, dry and pleasantly warm with a high of 83.

Temperatures stay warm over the weekend with winds becoming breezy.