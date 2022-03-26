Warm and breezy weekend

Surface high pressure will move east of the area Saturday, resulting in an increasing return flow off the Gulf that will last until the next weak cold front arrives Wednesday of next week. Unfortunately, very little rain is expected with the front.

Tonight, will be clear and quiet and a little milder with a low of 54.

Saturday will be nice and sunny but a little breezy by afternoon with a high of 86.

Saturday night expect clear skies, a light breeze, muggy and a little milder with a low of 56.

Sunday will be mainly sunny but windy, warm and more humid with a high of 85.

Enjoy your weekend.

