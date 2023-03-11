Very warm Weekend then much cooler

A warm and humid southerly flow will prevail over the area most of this weekend as a cold front approaches and moves through the area on Sunday afternoon. Much cooler air will follow Sunday night.

Tonight patchy light fog, low clouds a light breeze muggy and milder with a low of 68.

Saturday skies becoming mostly sunny windy,hazy and very warm with a high of 88.

Saturday night decreasing winds fair skies continued very mild with a low of 65.

Sunday light winds sunny skies less humid and hot with a high of 91.

Much cooler near 60 Sunday night and only in the low 70's on Monday.

Light rain is expected behind the front on Tuesday with highs only in the 60's.