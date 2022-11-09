Very warm now, much cooler by the weekend

Unseasonably warm temperatures will prevail until a strong cold front arrives Friday evening with some rain and definitely Fall-like temperatures.
Tonight, will be unseasonably warm and sticky with a low of 71.
Wednesday expect lots of sunshine breezy very warm and humid with a high of 86.
Wednesday night will be mainly clear and very mild with a low near 70.
Thursday will be mostly sunny, dry and very warm with less wind and a high of 87.
Temperatures will drop to near 50 degrees Friday night and the mid 40's Saturday night.