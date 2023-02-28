Very warm days and mild nights through Thursday

High pressure will settle over the area tonight then move east on Tuesday. This will keep our temperatures warmer than normal until a moderate cold front arrives Thursday night.

Tonight expect areas of dense fog, drizzle, light wind, muggy and mild with a low of 63.

Tuesday morning cloudy skies will yield to afternoon sunshine breezy and very warm and a high of 86.

Tuesday night breezy damp and even milder with a low of 69.

Wednesday expect considerable cloudiness, still warm and humid with a high of 88.

Temperatures get cooler on Friday and drop into the upper 40's Friday night. The weekend will be nice.