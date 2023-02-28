Very warm days and mild nights through Thursday

High pressure will settle over the area tonight then move east on Tuesday. This will keep our temperatures warmer than normal until a moderate cold front arrives Thursday night.
Tonight expect areas of dense fog, drizzle, light wind, muggy and mild with a low of 63.
Tuesday morning cloudy skies will yield to afternoon sunshine breezy and very warm and a high of 86.
Tuesday night breezy damp and even milder with a low of 69.
Wednesday expect considerable cloudiness, still warm and humid with a high of 88.
Temperatures get cooler on Friday and drop into the upper 40's Friday night. The weekend will be nice.