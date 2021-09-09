Very hot and dry through Saturday

Dry high pressure will dominate our weather with no rain and very hot temperatures through Saturday.

A weather pattern change will produce meaningful rainfall beginning on Sunday and lasting through much of next week.

Tonight, clear, calm and quiet, with a low of 71.

Thursday will be sunny, dry, and very hot, with a high of 97.

Thursday night brings clear skies again; tranquil, with a low of 73.

Friday will be sunny, dry as a desert, low humidity, and still hot with a high of 95.

Mindy, over the extreme southeastern US, and Larry, in the Atlantic, pose no threats to this area.