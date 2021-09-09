Watch
WeatherToday's Forecast

Actions

Very hot and dry through Saturday

items.[0].videoTitle
Dale Nelson weather 9-8-21
sunrisehot72115.JPG
Posted at 7:35 PM, Sep 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-08 20:52:25-04

Dry high pressure will dominate our weather with no rain and very hot temperatures through Saturday.

A weather pattern change will produce meaningful rainfall beginning on Sunday and lasting through much of next week.

Tonight, clear, calm and quiet, with a low of 71.

Thursday will be sunny, dry, and very hot, with a high of 97.

Thursday night brings clear skies again; tranquil, with a low of 73.

Friday will be sunny, dry as a desert, low humidity, and still hot with a high of 95.

Mindy, over the extreme southeastern US, and Larry, in the Atlantic, pose no threats to this area.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Hurricane Center

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
1:07 PM, Jun 20, 2019