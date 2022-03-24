Very dry but still nice

Surface high pressure will once again build into the area, weakening the winds and resulting in gorgeous but dry weather. It is expected to stay dry, but become windy Sunday through early Wednesday of next week.

Tonight, will be clear, calm and cold with a low of 45.

Friday will be a fantastic day with sunny blue skies, light winds, very dry and warmer with a high of 85.

Friday will be clear and tranquil but milder with a low of 54.

Saturday will be sensational with sunny skies, breezy and warm with a high of 86.

Sunday will still be sunny but windy and more humid with a high in the 80's.

