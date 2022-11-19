Very chilly weekend for November

Another cold front will bring a fresh supply of Canadian air to south Texas and periods of light rain as an upper air disturbance arrives from the west.

Tonight will be cloudy with scattered showers turning windy and much cooler and a low of 48.

Saturday expect widespread light rain windy and colder with a high of only 49 and wind chills in the 30's.

Saturday night continued cloudy and cold with occasional light rain or drizzle breezy and colder with a low of 44 and wind chills near 30.

Sunday not quite as bad with cloudy skies but less wind and no significant rain and a high near 50.

Light rainfall picks back up again Sunday night and Monday along with chilly temperatures.