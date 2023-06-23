Unusually high heat continues with no significant rain

The "dry high" will shift slowly northward away from south Texas beginning early next week. This will result in less sinking air over us, so temperatures will not be quite as hot, but rain will be hard to come by.

Tonight, expect fair skies, decreasing winds and unseasonably warm with a low of 82.

Friday will be mostly sunny, dry and blazing hot again with a record high of 99 and a heat index of 115 to 120.

Friday night will be a bit more tranquil with mainly clear skies, a little less wind and a low of 79.

Saturday will still be breezy and baking hot, with lots of sunshine and a high of 98 which will tie the record.

More of the same on Sunday with a high in the upper 90's.

The tropics are a bit active but Bret and eventually Cindy are no threat to interests around the Gulf.

Stay cool.