Unseasonably warm

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A huge storm system to our northeast will result in decreasing winds, resulting in near-record warmth and temperatures more like April than the end of February.

Tonight will be windy and muggy with sea fog along the coast and very mild with a low of 69.

Wednesday expect winds to become light with morning clouds giving way to afternoon sunshine, dry and hotter with a high of 91. It will be even higher west of Corpus Christi and only in the 70s to near 80 along the coast and on Padre and Mustang Island.

Wednesday expect it to be mild and muggy with areas of dense sea fog and a low of 63.

Thursday expect mostly cloudy skies, more humid, and not as hot with a high of 85.

A weak front cools us off into the mid 50's next Tuesday night but that is still above normal.

