Unseasonably cold for February

Arctic high pressure to our north will continue to pump very cold air into the region while warmer winds aloft from the southwest continue to overrun the cold surface air producing clouds and periods of light rain or drizzle.

Tonight, cloudy and colder with periods of drizzle, breezy and a low of 37.

Thursday will be cloudy and very chilly with less wind and a high of 49.

Thursday night another cold front arrives with light rain, wind and cold with a low of 39.

Friday damp and cold with periods of drizzle, breezy and a high of only 47.

Temperatures and weather conditions only slowly improve over the weekend.

Stay warm.

